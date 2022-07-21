We used to stand under tree, says CJI, recalling advocacy days

We used to stand under tree: CJI recalls advocacy days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 21:19 ist

"We used to stand under the tree. You are fortunate to get chambers,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Thursday told lawyers who came seeking urgent listing of a petition challenging the allocation of chambers to advocates in the Supreme Court premises.

Recalling his days as a lawyer, the CJI said that getting a place for practicing advocacy is a "big favour."

"I can tell you, nowhere in the country, except Delhi, you get chambers," he said.

Recently, the Supreme Court's administrative branch has come out with a list of 468 lawyers who would be allotted chambers. A plea challenging some aspects of allotment of chambers has been filed and a bench, which also comprised justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, agreed to list it for hearing on July 25.

The bench said after much effort, something has happened ultimately, so "enjoy" the facility of chambers.

"I am not talking about the merits of the case. Please do not misunderstand me. I am not talking as the CJI. In the welfare and interest of lawyers and with great difficulties, ultimately something has happened," the bench said.

Three judges of the allotment committee have invested a lot of time in finalising the list of allottees and "Now about 400-500 people are getting benefits. You want to stall that," the CJI said.

