Welcome Garcetti's confirmation as US Ambassador: MEA

We welcome confirmation of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India: MEA

Garcetti received the confirmation to the post from the US Senate over two years after he was nominated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 22:58 ist
Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference near SoFi Stadium, on Feb. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India on Thursday welcomed confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to New Delhi and said it looks forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations.

Considered a close aide of President Joe Biden, Garcetti received the confirmation to the post from the US Senate over two years after he was nominated to the key position.

"We welcome the confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India. We look forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination on Wednesday. His nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after Biden became President.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US Ambassador
Ministry of External Affairs
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

 