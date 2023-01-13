We will consider biofuel ethanol stations, says Gadkari

Several automakers are already keen to make engines that run on 100% ethanol, he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2023, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 08:32 ist
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that his ministry will approach the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to firm up a policy on biofuel ethanol dispensing stations in the country.

 “I will discuss with the Petroleum Ministry the policy for starting Ethanol pumps in the country,"  Gadkari said while addressing the 11th edition of CII Bio-Energy Summit, Gadkari said,

Several automakers are already keen to make engines that run on 100% ethanol and launch different types of vehicles with that capacity, he said. 

Pollution in Delhi and other cities can be addressed to a significant extent if ethanol and alternative biofuel can substitute the fossil fuels in the country, Gadkari said.

On one hand, the country has huge agricultural surpluses in crops like sugar, corn, rice, wheat, which can be important sources for biofuel and on the other its import bill of fossil fuels runs huge, said the minister.

Pointing out that the ethanol economy will witness fast growth in the next five-six years, Gadkari said investors must invest in ethanol. 
 

