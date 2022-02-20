We will meet national, regional parties: Telangana CM

We will meet national, regional parties, says Telangana CM KCR

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena's Hindutva is not of revenge

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 20 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 16:39 ist
K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI file photo

Asserting that a change is needed, Telangana chief minister and TRS founder-president K Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray said that that would be taking to other national and regional parties who share the same vision.

"We will be meeting all who think like us...national and regional parties," said Rao.

Asked whether an anti-BJP front is possible without Congress, he said: "Today a beginning has been made. The meetings would continue," he said.

Rao also invited Thackeray to visit Hyderabad.

He said Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray and many movements have started here.

Thackeray said that Shiv Sena's Hindutva is not of revenge. "We have started in a new direction and will take it ahead," he added.

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
Maharashtra
BJP
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray

