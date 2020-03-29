We will win this war against coronavirus: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

Citing shlokas and speaking to doctors and patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis in the country via his monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, on Sunday.

Here are some highlights:

1. Apologised to Indians for imposing the lockdown, and for the inconveniences and hardships. PM said that in a country with a population of 130 cr, this was the only option to ensure safety. He said that the illness and its scourge must be nipped in the bud.

2. The lockdown is a measure to protect oneself, he said. Those breaking rules, are playing with their lives, to them, I urge to comply, PM appealed.

3. Expressing gratitude to frontline soldiers, especially doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHA workers, sanitation workers, PM said that their dedication and perseverance is highly commendable.

4. The prime minister also announced a health insurance cover up to 50 lakhs.

5. 2020 is the year of the nurse and the midwife, said PM, and asked the citizens to dedicate it to the spirit and service of nurses all over the world. This year is a challenging exam for them, he said.

6. Speaking to patients and doctors who affirm that hygiene, quarantine go a long way in recovery, PM Modi thanked all those in essential services, workers continuing to serve under such circumstances: shopkeepers, drivers, delivery agents, those in power, telecoms, supply chain, manufacturing industries ensuring that work continues ceaselessly. As the country remains homebound, banking, essential services continue to be operational, he pointed out.

7. The instances of ill-treatment against those under home quarantine are hurtful, Narendra Modi said in his programme. He further urged everyone to maintain social distance instead of emotional or human distance.

9. This time of crisis has presented with itself a rare opportunity to connect with yourself, your family and your passions, he said. "I have been seeing these posts on social media. This is a chance to know yourself," PM Modi said.

10. Regarding fitness, PM said that he will upload and share videos on this on social media. "However, I am no expert. I hope that these tips and yoga asanas might help you during the lockdown," he informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conclusion, said, "We will win this war against coronavirus, request everyone to stay at home."