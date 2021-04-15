Weekend curfew in Delhi: All you need to know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced weekend curfew in the national capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"To control the spread of Covid-19, it has been decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said there was no shortage of hospital beds and over 5,000 were still available for Covid patients. Efforts to increase beds on a large scale will also be made, he assured.

Here's what we know about the restrictions so far:

1. Curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services.

2. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed and cinemas halls will operate at 30% capacity only.

3. People will not be allowed to dine in restaurants, only home deliveries will be permitted during the weekend.

4. People attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew, Kejriwal informed.

5. One weekly market per day per municipal zone to operate to arrest the spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

Kejriwal also said that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. "According to the latest data, more than 5,000 beds are available," he added.

He also urged everyone to be careful, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and said that restrictions have bene imposed keeping everyone's health and well-being in mind.

More to follow...