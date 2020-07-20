West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week

  Jul 20 2020
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 18:56 ist

Stating that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

"There are a few places in the state where community transmission of Covid-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he told reporters at the secretariat.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

"This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29)," the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter.

