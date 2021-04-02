West Bengal Election highlights: Shah claims Mamata has clearly lost the poll battle in Bengal

A day after the high-stakes polling in Nandigram, the TMC and BJP continued election campaigns with Amit Shah claiming that CM Mamata Banerjee had already lost the election, Meanwhile, the state registered over 86% polling in phase-2 of assembly elections. Post-poll clashes were reported in parts of the Nandigram constituency. The Trinamool Congress complained to the Election Commission of partisan behaviour by central police forces in favour of its rival BJP as Governor Dinkar hailed the forces for their service during the elections.