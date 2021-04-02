West Bengal Election highlights: Shah claims Mamata has clearly lost the poll battle in Bengal

A day after the high-stakes polling in Nandigram, the TMC and BJP continued election campaigns with Amit Shah claiming that CM Mamata Banerjee had already lost the election, Meanwhile, the state registered over 86% polling in phase-2 of assembly elections. Post-poll clashes were reported in parts of the Nandigram constituency. The Trinamool Congress complained to the Election Commission of partisan behaviour by central police forces in favour of its rival BJP as Governor Dinkar hailed the forces for their service during the elections.
Stray clashes in West Bengal's Nandigram a day after polling
A day after the polling, stray clashes took place between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Friday in some parts of the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been locked in a fight with protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party, police said.
Bengal registers over 86% polling in phase-2 of assembly elections
West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 86.11 per cent in the second phase of polling held in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.
After the second phase of polling was over on Thursday, the CEO's office had said that 80.43 per cent of 75.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. An updated figure was released on Friday.
BJP seeks EC action against Mamata for 'violating' poll norms in Nandigram
A BJP delegation Friday met Election Commission officials here and demanded action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging she violated elections norms in her Nandigram constituency while votes were being cast during the second phase of polling on Thursday.
The delegation comprised Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, and the party's national media incharge Anil Baluni.
Shah claims Mamata has clearly lost the poll battle in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly lost the poll battle in West Bengal and said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be on the agenda in the first meeting of the new BJP government which will come to power in the state.
Shah held two roadshows in the state during the day one at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and another at Arambagh in Hoogly district.
Bengal governor congratulates central police forces, state police after 84pc polling in second phase
Congratulating central police forces and state police for their work in the second phase of assembly polls, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said, poll percentage of over 84 per cent in this phase is commendable.
Polling was held for 30 seats, including the high- profile Nandigram constituency where Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari who has crossed over to the BJP, in the second phase of state elections on Thursday.
Didi running govt on ‘Tanashahi, Tolabazi, Tushtikaran’ model: Amit Shah in Cooch Behar
Amit Shah holds a roadshowin Baruipur Paschim as part of BJP campaign for West Bengal elections.
TMC delegation led by Yashwant Sinha complains to EC of `partisan behavior' by central forces
A high level Trinamool Congress delegation, led by Yashwant Sinha, former Cabinet minister and now TMC vice president and state minister Subrata Mukherjee, on Friday met the Election Commission with a complaint alleging central police forces acted with partiality in favour of the BJP at certain polling centers.
Mamata govt runs on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran': Shah
Identifying cross-border infiltration as the biggest problem of the north Bengal region, which he claimed faced injustice at the hands of the TMC government, the Union home minister Amit Shah promised to completely stop illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in the state.
He also promised that the BJP will spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on north Bengal's development and establish an AIIMS to cater to the medical necessities of the people of the region.
TMC delegation met EC in Kolkata today
We've requested EC to address EVM issue and violence by BJP workers. It's EC's responsibility to ensure fair polls. Despite their tactics, Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram, and TMC will get majority in last 2 phases, says TMC's Yashwant Sinha.
'Not your party's member': Mamata hits back at Modi over second seat contest dig
Asserting that she was winning the election from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she does not need his "suggestion" on contesting from any other seat.
The prime minister had on Thursday asked Banerjee to clarify whether there is truth in the "rumours" that she was going to file the nomination for another seat going to the polls in the last phase, maintaining that the TMC chief has admitted defeat in Nandigram.
TMC goons must not think they will be spared. All such goons who have done corruption and killed BJP karyakartas will be sent behind bars. They could be anyone - coal mafia, sand mafia, water tanker mafia, recruitment corruption officials or cow traffickers, says Amit Shah at rally.
Didi, we aren't afraid of your games and 'Khela hobe'. Every BJP worker is ready to fight your challenges, says Amit Shah.
Amit Shah addresses rally in West Bengal's Kalchini.
Didi is running the government on a 3T model: Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran, but Modiji runs it on a 3V model: Vikas, Vishwas, Vyapar, says Amit Shah.
Once the political violence that has taken place in North Bengal, you give a chance to Narendra Modiji, the BJP will end this political violence from North Bengal forever, says Amit Shah.
Mamata wants 'Bhatija kalyan', Modiji wants 'Bengal kalyan', says Amit Shah.
BJP government will create an AIIMS in West Bengal, says Amit Shah.
BJP can stop infiltrators, says Amit Shah.
May 2 Mamata is going and Bengal's Acche Din will come, says Amit Shah.
Sitalkuchi is 700 km from Kolkata, but for Mamata it is 7,000 km, says Amit Shah. Mamata Banerjee doesn't youth to ride a motorcyle with his wife, that's why road was not made, says Amit Shah.
Didi (Mamata) is scared of you because she has done injustice to you, says Amit Shah.
Amit Shah addresses rally in West Bengal's Sitalkuchi.
BJP candidate from Diamond Harbor Dipak Haldar was allegedly assaulted by TMC cadres on Friday. The other BJP workers are also injured in the attack. TMC denied the allegations.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused central forces deployed in Nandigram constituency, where she is locked in a fight with her former lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari, now with the BJP, of helping the saffron party under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Mamata provided 'false information' on condition of Devi Chaudharini temple: Prahlad Patel
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of providing false information about the condition of Devi Chaudharini temple in the state's Jalpaiguri.
"CM Mamata Banerjee provided wrong information that the temple which had burnt down four years ago had been restored. She provided false information. It had not only hurt religious sentiments of the masses but has also dishonoured Bankim Chandra Chatterjee who composed Vande Mataram in this holy land,” Patel said.
Central forces helping BJP under instructions from Amit Shah: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the central forces deployed in her Nandigram constituency of helping the BJP under instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
CM Mamata Banerjee leaves from Nandigram for Kolkata airport. Nandigram went to polls yesterday in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Election.
Re-evaluate use of EVMs for conducting elections, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; asks Election Commission to decisively act on complaints of private vehicles transporting EVMs
Mamata's missive in line with our call for opposition unity on national issues: Congress
After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee stressed for opposition unity, the Congress on Thursday said it is in line with its call for the opposition coming together on key national issues and in saving the Constitution and the country's institutions.
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said all parties should together stop the attack on the Constitution and downgrading of the institutions.
Complaint filed in Bihar court against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 'goons from Bihar' remark
A complaint was filed on Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court here, assailing the alleged disparaging remarks she recently made about people from Bihar during campaigning for assembly elections.
TMC writes to EC, alleges CRPF men misbehaved with women voters in Nandigram
Alleging that a few Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday "misbehaved" with women voters at a polling booth in Bengal's Nandigram constituency, the TMC urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against the offenders.
Didi has now realised contesting from Nandigram was a mistake: PM Modi
Launching an attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that she has now realized that contesting from Nandigram was a mistake. Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Bengal, Modi also exuded confidence in BJP’s success in the Assembly elections saying that Mamata’s actions were a clear indication of the things to come.
EC dismisses Mamata's allegations, says polling conducted peacefully in West Bengal, Assam
The Election Commission (EC) has stated that the guidelines it issued to ensure free and fair polling were “strictly and rigorously followed” during the second phase of voting in Assam and West Bengal on Thursday.
TMC dismisses PM's speculation, says Mamata not contesting polls from another seat
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a dig at TMC boss Mamata Banerjee, sought to know if she would contest the polls from another seat, implying her loss in Nandigram is imminent, the ruling camp in Bengal clarified that she harboured no such intention.
Modi makes strong Hindutva pitch in Bengal, slams TMC over antipathy for 'chotiwalas'
Making a strong Hindutva pitch at the hustings in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked TMC leaders for calling those wearing saffron, sporting tilak and choti as "rakshas", and declared he does not believe in "seasonal faith".
Mamata Banerjee to challenge PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implying that Mamata Banerjee's loss in Nandigram is imminent in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress said that he should look for a safer seat to fight from in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as he will be challenged in his fortress Varanasi.
