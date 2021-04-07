West Bengal Elections Live: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claims TMC workers pelted stones at him in Howrah

Attack on candidates and clashes between rival political groups were reported from West Bengal during the third phase of the election. Five candidates, including two women, were attacked allegedly by workers of rival parties in West Bengal. Television grabs showed TMC nominee Sujata leader being chased in an open field by people wielding sticks and iron rods and then hitting her on the head with sticks. The next phase of the election in West Bengal will be held on April 10. The eighth and final phase of voting will be conducted on April 29 in that state. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.
Stones 'pelted' at BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain in Howrah
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that stones were pelted at him in Howrah on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly election.
Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi
Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremo's appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.
(PTI)
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani with BJP candidates Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Shyamapada Mondal, Priya Saha and Anup Saha during their nomination filling rally for the West Bengal Assembly polls at Suri in Birbhum district, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims not with Mamata, says PM Modi
TMC: Unused political capital
West Bengal stands out as a state which provided a unique, but misspent, opportunity to a single Left-led coalition for more than three decades (1977-2011). The Left’s eventual decimation and the marginal presence of the Congren the state left the Trinamool Congress (since 2011) a huge political space in which to write its political script.
Mamata accuses BJP of booth capturing, attacking TMC workers
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of capturing polling booths and unleashing violence on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. She further alleged that BJP workers even went to the extent of attacking TMC candidates and warned the saffron party that she will not back down by such intimidation.
