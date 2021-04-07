West Bengal Elections Live: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claims TMC workers pelted stones at him in Howrah

Attack on candidates and clashes between rival political groups were reported from West Bengal during the third phase of the election. Five candidates, including two women, were attacked allegedly by workers of rival parties in West Bengal. Television grabs showed TMC nominee Sujata leader being chased in an open field by people wielding sticks and iron rods and then hitting her on the head with sticks. The next phase of the election in West Bengal will be held on April 10. The eighth and final phase of voting will be conducted on April 29 in that state. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.