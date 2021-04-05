West Bengal Election Live: Hilarious that Coal Ministry officials were following TMC leaders' orders, according to BJP, says Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered whether PM Narendra Modi is "god or a superhuman" to make claims of a BJP triumph in the Assembly elections, six phases of which still remain. Islamist leaders have asserted that a large section of the minority community would cast votes in favour of the party, as "there happens to be no other force capable of stopping BJP's juggernaut" in Bengal. BJP chief JP Nadda has expressed confidence that the saffron party will form govt in Bengal. Stay tuned to DH for more such updates.