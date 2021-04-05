West Bengal Election Live: Hilarious that Coal Ministry officials were following TMC leaders' orders, according to BJP, says Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered whether PM Narendra Modi is "god or a superhuman" to make claims of a BJP triumph in the Assembly elections, six phases of which still remain. Islamist leaders have asserted that a large section of the minority community would cast votes in favour of the party, as "there happens to be no other force capable of stopping BJP's juggernaut" in Bengal. BJP chief JP Nadda has expressed confidence that the saffron party will form govt in Bengal. Stay tuned to DH for more such updates.
BJP MP and party leader Manoj Tiwari during campaigning for West Bengal Assembly polls, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
No one ever succeeded by intimidating Bengalis: Jaya Bachchan
In an apparent dig at the BJP, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday that no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis.
Stage set for third phase of West Bengal polls in 31 seats; Swapan Dasgupta, Kanti Ganguly in fray
A three-cornered battle is on the cards in 31 assembly seats that are set to go to polls on Tuesday in the third phase of Bengal elections, with the BJP seeking to breach TMC fortresses, and Left Front-ISF-Congress alliance hoping to make a mark in areas, where identity politics has gained ground.
'Absolutely hilarious that according to BJP, Coal Ministry & Home Ministry officials were more keenly following TMC leaders’ orders than listening to their own bosses’ (Read Modi-Shah’s) commands!' tweets Abhishek Banerjee
Confident of win in Bengal now, later in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday asserted that she would win the ongoing state polls despite injury and eventually aim for power in Delhi. Training her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee who is seeking a third term in office said that West Bengal will be ruled by its own people.
BJP president Nadda holds roadshow in Kolkata's Tollygunge area
In a show of might amid the ongoing assembly elections, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday held a roadshow in Tollygunge area of the city.
Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart, brain, and her determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best in the world. I believe, whatever Mamata Ji wants to do, she will do it, says Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan in Kolkata.
BJP is short of candidates because they're making MPs contest MLA polls and are taking help of actors. They don't make normal people their candidates, they either make MPs as MLAs or take help of celebrity candidates. Mamata Banerjee will be CM, says actor and TMC leader Sayantika Banerjee.
We condemn the shooting of a Congress worker in Kandi of Murshidabad district, party accuses Trinamool Congress.
BJP chief JP Nadda holds a roadshow from Tollygunge Tram Depot to Garia More in Kolkata.
Jaya Bachchan may speak against BJP but she will never say anything against me: Babul Supriyo
I welcome her (Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan) in West Bengal. Though I don’t have family relations with her, she knows me very well. She will speak against BJP but she will never say anything against me: Babul Supriyo, BJP candidate from Tollygunge
I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Debanandapur, Hooghly
BJP sprinkling money like water from a hosepipe: Mamata
BJP, can't you find a local candidate to contest elections? They don't have locals, all their people are borrowed from either TMC or CPM. They're sprinkling money like water from a hosepipe. They who can't say Sonar Bangla properly, can't rule Bengal: WB CM in Debanandapur, Hooghly
PM Modi insulting women of Bengal by mockingly addressing Mamata: TMC
Three Trinamool Congress women leaders, including West Bengal minister Sashi Panja, on Sunday accused the prime minister of showing disrespect to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by way of his "mocking tone" of addressing her at election rallies.
'No plans to update NRC in WB but will implement CAA'
Countering opposition claims that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), thereby "taking away the citizenship rights of people", Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron camp's national general secretary, on Sunday reaffirmed that no such plan is on the radar.
I'm confident that the NDA is forming the govt in West Bengal, says J P Nadda.
Minorities in Bengal to vote for 'credible' TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Muslim leaders
Allaying concerns that the wildcard entry of Abbas Siddiqui's ISF may deal a blow to the TMC's vote bank, Islamist leaders have asserted that a large section of the minority community would cast votes in favour of the party, as "there happens to be no other force capable of stopping BJP's juggernaut" in Bengal.
They, however, admitted that the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has stitched an alliance with the Congress and the Left Front, might hold sway in certain pockets of West Bengal, as the rise of identity politics seems to have angered many residents of the state. - PTI.
TMC fighting hard to retain hold over Diamond Harbour
The Trinamool Congress is fighting hard to retain the seven assembly segments in Diamond Harbour constituency, represented by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok Sabha.
ISF may make things tough for TMC in South 24 Parganas
The Indian Secular Front (ISF) floated by Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui is likely to become a cause of concern for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in South 24 Parganas district, a bastion of the ruling party in West Bengal.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.