West Bengal Elections Live: Derek O'Brien alleges minor girl 'sexually assault by CRPF jawan in Hooghly', writes to CEO

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday in some areas where voting is underway in the third phase of the 8-phased West Bengal Assembly elections, even as the overall situation by and large remained peaceful with 34.71 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am, officials said. A total of 78,52,425 voters will decide the fate of 205 candidates in this phase. Voting is underway with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), seven in Howrah (part I) and eight in Hooghly (part I). Polling is scheduled to conclude by 6.30 pm in 10,871 polling stations in the 31 Assembly constituencies. Stay tuned for more details.
Modi says Mamata 'heaping abuse' on him as she's frustrated over impending defeat
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the TMC supremo was "heaping abuse" on him as she is "frustrated" over her party's impending defeat in the assembly elections.
Addressing a public meeting at Dumurjala here, he claimed that people in Bengal are speculating that the TMC will disintegrate after its defeat on May 2, the day scheduled for counting of votes.
Disappointed over her defeat, Didi is abusing me. People of West Bengal are disheartened by her attitude. Country and World are discussing what kind of West Bengal's image Didi is presenting, says PM Modi.
The prime minister said that the truth of whatever Didi did to West Bengal has come out. This is why Didi is threatening the people of West Bengal. Didi says 'Amra dekhe nebo', BJP says 'Amra seva korbo'. We are humbly asking for a chance to serve people, he adds.
Didi has accused you of taking money and selling your votes. Do you do this? Isn't this your insult? You must respond to this in the elections, says PM Narendra Modi in Howrah.
There is an accusation that a senior police officer is cutting TMC voters here. They've hit many people and abused women with an idea to ensure that people must leave. I find it objectionable that there are West Bengal Police personnel without any name tags, says BJP leader Swapan Das Gupta.
Didi seeking Muslim votes shows TMC's minority support slipping away: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking en bloc voting by Muslims for the TMC and said had his party made a similar appeal to Hindus, it would have been criticised and censored.
Asserting that Banerjee has problems with people sporting a Tilak and wearing saffron, Modi said the TMC supremo's appeal to the Muslims reflects that her "minority votes are slipping out of her hands."
A security person keeps vigil as women wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station, during the 3rd phase of Assembly elections at Shpaigachi, in Hooghly, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
In West Bengal, administration conducts polls in favour of ruling party. That's why, in last Panchayat polls in West Bengal, 34 per cent of voters couldn't vote. It resulted in an unopposed victory of ruling party on 20,000 seats, alleges Congress leader AR Chowdhary on EVMs and VVPAT found at TMC leader's house.
West Bengal elections: 53.89% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in 31 seats where polling is underway for third phase, say officials
You are called upon to apprehend the goons of BJP, ensure that no corrupt practices take place, ensure the safety of our workers/members, ensure that polls are conducted freely & fairly: TMC's Derek O'Brien to EC
Goons of BJP attacked TMC candidate Sujata Mondal at Arandi-I booth no.263 Mahallapara. Her personal security officer has suffered injuries on head & is in critical state. CRPF personnel were silent spectators: TMC's Derek O'Brien
Voter turnout till 1:33 pm:
Hooghly: 41.30%
Howrah: 52.61%
South 24 Parganas: 46.94%
BJP supporters at a rally for the party candidate Rudranil Ghosh's nomination filing, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Sporadic violence reported in third phase of Bengal polls
Voters show their voter identity cards at a polling station, during the 3rd phase of Assembly elections at Sheakhala, in Hooghly, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: PTI
WB | Asst Sector Officers of Sec 17, 177-Uluberia North Assembly Constituency, Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Sanjib Majumdar, Mithun Chakraborty suspended for gross violation of ECI guidelines by taking reserve EVMs to their relatives' house on 5 April: DM & Dist Election Officer, Howrah
TMC candidate from Arambagh seat Sujata Mondal allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. Local BJP leadership denied the allegations.
Didi, you are the Chief Minister, above 80% of people voted in the two phases... I was also a Chief Minister in Gujarat and when election used to be conducted peacefully in my state I used to proud, but when peaceful polls are conducted in Bengal, Didi isn't happy, Why? This proves that she has lost the elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally
Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections: PM Modi addresses a public rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal
"No one was there at J P Nadda's rally here so he went to Delhi and advised officials to capture booths in Bengal... Central govt is misusing their democratic powers... Running elections through goons and guns, most unfortunate..."
Mamata says as she likens PM Modi to a frog
I have filed hundreds of complaints since morning, 4 TMC workers have been killed since polls began... BJP goons are torturing people, I am telling this with full evidence... Sujata Mondal was assulted: Mamata at rally
If PM and Home Minister lies, what are the citizens supposed to do? Will EC take care of the actions of the Central forces, they have TMC beaten candidates: Mamata at rally
Mamata addresses rally at Kalchini, Alipurduar
West Bengal Phase III voter turnout till 12 pm: 34.71%
Three Home Guards of Howrah (rural) District temporarily demobilised for their failure in performing their duty during assembly elections: SP Howrah (Rural) District
Voters queue up to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal | SI Sujit Chakraborty of CID deputed to here for law and order duty suspended for gross negligence and callous activity in performing duty as sector officer under Sector no 17, Rajapur PS: SP Howrah (Rural) District
TMC candidate from Khanakul Assembly seat Najibul Karim allegedly assaulted by BJP cadres.
Unfortunate that some people call BJP poll-winning machine; they don't understand Indian democracy's maturity: PM Modi at BJP foundation day
BJP candidate Deepak Haldar casts vote
Prakash Javadekar demands full inquiry of VVPATs & EVMs found in TMC leader's house
It's more serious because today is voting. EC has taken action not to use those machines & suspend the officer. But this may be a bigger thing than it seems. So we demand that there should be full inquiry of these VVPATs & EVMs found in his house: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
West Bengal poll official suspended after EVM found elsewhere
The Election Commission suspended a sector officer in West Bengal for violation of procedures as Reserve EVMs were found at a TMC leader's house.
A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South 24 Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
A man gets his temperature checked before casting his vote at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South 24 Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
I had received information that ISF workers were hurling bombs at a polling booth in Satsa. I have informed the Police & complained to the Election Commission. I will go to that polling booth: Saokat Molla, TMC MLA
Voter turnout in West Bengal Assembly elections till 9.11am: 4.88%
TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth no. 180, 143 Dagira Baduldanga. I have complained to the Election Commission officials: Dipak Haldar, BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas
A tram decorated with posters of the ongoing state Legislative Assembly elections crosses a road in Kolkata on April 5, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
General Observer Neeraj Pawan has checked the intactness of all seals. These EVMs have now been stored in a separate room in Observer's custody: Election Commission of India
The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls: Election Commission of India
"Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house."
This is a gross violation of EC’s instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment: Election Commission
What is VVPAT and how it functions?
Election FAQs: What are Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)?
EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal
Polling has now begun at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly.
BJP goons are threatening TMC voters from entering booth in Magrahat paschim polling booth number 240 in South 24-Paragnas.
TMC alleges bombing and firing by ISF goons in Uluberia Uttar polling booth number 44 in Howrah district. They are trying to capture the booth, they said.
TMC alleges that CRPF are not allowing voters to enter the booth without a voter's slip in Diamond Harbour polling booth number 54, 54A in South 24 Parganas.
Polling in 4 states, 1 UT begins: Will regional parties be able to tide over the BJP wave?
Amid high-octane campaign battle, Assembly polls for 4 states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala — and one union territory — Puducherry — began on Tuesday morning. Voting will end at 7 pm. Read more
TMC has alleged that access to Jangipara polling booth number 33 in Hooghly district has been blocked by BJP leaders. Booth agent has been threatened to go as well, the party claimed.
BJP has become victim of political violence, says Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh
Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh tells DH’s Soumya Das that the reason Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood from Nandigram was because she felt she could bank on the constituency’s 30% Muslim votes. Ghosh also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is definitely an issue in the Assembly elections.
Voting gets under way for third phase of West Bengal polls
Wife of a BJP worker died in the Goghat Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Hooghly district late on Monday night after being allegedly assaulted by TMC cadre.
Mock poll underway at South 24 Parganas's Abdalpur
BJP lodges complaint against Mamata with EC
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “highly divisive and communal” appeal to the Muslims to vote for her party in the assembly polls in the state.
Election Commission imposes Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies
Describing all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as 'sensitive', the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.
Take BJP's money, vote for TMC: Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of distributing cash for votes in West Bengal and asked the people to accept the money but exercise their ballot for TMC instead.
Welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly Elections
A total of 31 seats are set to go for polls in the third phase of elections.