West Bengal Elections Live: Derek O'Brien alleges minor girl 'sexually assault by CRPF jawan in Hooghly', writes to CEO

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday in some areas where voting is underway in the third phase of the 8-phased West Bengal Assembly elections, even as the overall situation by and large remained peaceful with 34.71 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am, officials said. A total of 78,52,425 voters will decide the fate of 205 candidates in this phase. Voting is underway with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), seven in Howrah (part I) and eight in Hooghly (part I). Polling is scheduled to conclude by 6.30 pm in 10,871 polling stations in the 31 Assembly constituencies. Stay tuned for more details.