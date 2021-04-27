West Bengal Elections Live: Turnout 75.02% in seventh phase; polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of Assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said. Election to two Assembly constituencies Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district where polling was originally slated on Monday has been adjourned following the death of two coronavirus-positive candidates. The EC has fixed May 16 as the date for polling in the two seats. The eighth and final phase of polling is scheduled for Thursday, April 29. Votes will be counted on Sunday, May 2. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.