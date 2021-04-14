West Bengal Elections live: TMC banks on illegal immigrants' votes, says Shah
updated: Apr 14 2021, 08:13 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that the TMC is banking on illegal immigrants for votes over her "outsider" barb against him and PM Narendra Modi. Follow DH for live updates
08:12
Mamata Banerjee has accepted that TMC will lose the West Bengal election: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has realized that Trinamool Congress will lose the ongoing assembly poll to the BJP in the state and was therefore inciting people to resort to violence.
Mamata challenges PM Modi to do sit-ups holding ears if caught lying
Soon after the 24-hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe that she had not done anything for the Matua community and said that ifcaught lying, she would leave politics, while PM Modi, if caught lying, would have to do sit-ups holding his ears.
TMC, Congress, Left depend on outsiders: Amit Shah on CM Mamata's outsider jab
Taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her oft-repeated 'outsider' barb against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing her of lack of knowledge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that it is the Trinamool Congress, Left and Congress who have to depend on outsiders.
