West Bengal Elections Live: EC overlooked code violations by PM, Shah, TMC alleges

BJP leaders wear saffron without knowing its significance, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP claiming that its leaders sport saffron attire but they have no idea about the significance of the colour. Apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is now seen in a long white beard, she said that no one becomes Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore by sporting a beard like him.
Bell for Mamata's departure has already rung: J P Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda has hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the language she used against BJP top leaders and for disrespecting the culture of Bengal and said the bell for her departure has already rung.
Mamata's party slams EC for overlooking poll-code violations by Modi, Shah
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission, accusing it of not acting against Model Code of Conduct violations committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while campaigning in West Bengal.
