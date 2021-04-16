West Bengal Elections Live: Ending speculation, EC says no plan so far to club last 3 phases
updated: Apr 16 2021, 07:26 ist
The alarming surge in the Covid-19 infection across the country notwithstanding, the Election Commission is not yet contemplating conducting the remaining four phases of polling in West Bengal in one go. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
07:24
Election Commission bars Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours, serves notice to Syantan Basu
The Election Commission on Thursday barred the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unit in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, from campaigning for the next 24 hours, as he flouted the Model Code of Conduct with his “highly provocative” remarks.
Will not stage dharna over 24-hr campaign ban: Dilip Ghosh
With the Election Commission (EC) having barred him from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that he will strictly abide by the order and not stage a dharna over the poll panel's decision, unlike TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
EC has no plans to club remaining phases of West Bengal polls, say sources
The alarming surge in the Covid-19 infection across the country notwithstanding, the Election Commission is not yet contemplating conducting the remaining four phases of polling in West Bengal in one go.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Stay tuned to DH to get all the updates.