West Bengal Elections Phase 7 Live: 34 constituencies to go to polls today

The fate of four heavyweight ministers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be decided in the seventh phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal as 34 seats in the districts of Murshidabad (9), West Bardhaman (9), South Dinajpur (6), Malda (6), Kolkata (4) will go to polls on Monday. Meanwhile, the poll-pound state on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 Covid19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Fate of TMC ministers, Congress’ political relevance in Bengal at stake in 7th phase
'Who wants to listen to his Mann Ki Baat?': Mamata says PM Modi should speak on Covid-19, oxygen supply instead
Lashing out at Prime Minister NarendraModiover shortage of oxygen amid surging Covid-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that instead of telling his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he should speak on the scarcity of oxygen for Covid-19 patients.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a virtual meeting in support of party candidates for the last two phases of election campaigning at Berhampore Rabindra Sadan in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Credit: PTI
Mamata's allegations of plans to act against TMC workers false: EC
A day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged there were plans to detain her party workers ahead of voting in West Bengal at the instance of poll observers, the Election Commission said no instructions have been issued by any of its officers or observers to act against workers of any political party.
