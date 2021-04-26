West Bengal Elections Phase 7 Live: 34 constituencies to go to polls today

The fate of four heavyweight ministers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be decided in the seventh phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal as 34 seats in the districts of Murshidabad (9), West Bardhaman (9), South Dinajpur (6), Malda (6), Kolkata (4) will go to polls on Monday. Meanwhile, the poll-pound state on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 Covid19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.