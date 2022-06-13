WB passes bill to make CM chancellor of state varsities

West Bengal assembly passes bill to replace guv with CM as chancellor of state varsities

BJP opposed the move, saying that it will lead to direct 'political interference' in the state's higher education system

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 16:44 ist
The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly. Credit: IANS Photo

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a bill that sought to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities, amid opposition by the BJP legislators.

State education minister Bratya Basu, after introducing The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, said there was "nothing wrong" in chief minister taking over as the chancellor.

Also read: Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

"Why can't the chief minister be the chancellor of state universities if the Prime Minister is the chancellor of a central university- Visva Bharati? You can go through the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission...

"The governor, who is the present chancellor, has violated protocols on various occasions," Basu said.

The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly.

Opposing the bill, opposition BJP alleged that appointing the chief minister as chancellor would lead to direct "political interference" in the state's higher education system.

"The state government wants to control everything. The decision to appoint the CM as chancellor of universities is being taken to facilitate direct interference of the ruling party in the state's education system," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankar
BJP
TMC
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

 