West Bengal BJP desperate to postpone civic polls, cites lack of opportunity for campaigning due to exams

Within months of winning 18 seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, the state BJP leadership is desperate to postpone the upcoming municipal elections, which are expected to be held in between April 15 and 26.

A state BJP delegation, which met the state election commissioner on Thursday, claimed they want the municipal elections to be postponed as there will be very little opportunity to campaign, because of the restriction on using microphones due to the state board examinations.

However, BJP sources revealed that if the municipal elections are held between April 15 and 26, the saffron party will be in a spot due to its rickety organisation in Kolkata and several other urban areas in the state.

“We are ready for the municipal elections. But we will barely get 10 days for campaigning because of the restrictions on use of microphones during state board examinations. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is deliberately trying to create a situation in which BJP will get no time for campaigning,” said senior state leader Mukul Roy.

A member of the state BJP delegation, Roy was speaking to reporters after meeting the state election commissioner.

The situation is said to be so dire that state BJP leadership has even put organisational elections in Kolkata on hold. Even as BJP had led 53 out of the 144 wards in question in the Lok Sabha elections, sources said that the situation in the state has changed a lot since then, especially due to CAA and NRC issue.

The secondary state board examinations started on February 18 and will end on February 27. The higher secondary state board examination will take place between March 12 to 27.