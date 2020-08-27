West Bengal: Building collapses in Kolkata, one dead

West Bengal: Building collapses in Kolkata, one dead

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 27 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 16:36 ist

An elderly woman was killed when a portion of a dilapidated building in the city's Beliaghata area collapsed in the early hours on Thursday, police said.

The about 150-year-old building collapsed after a heavy shower, the police said.

The woman, who was in her early 70s, her son and grandson were residents of the building on Beliaghata Main Road. They were trapped under the debris when it collapsed at around 5 AM on Thursday, they said.

Police along with the personnel of the disaster management department faced a tough time while rescuing them, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The woman was rescued from under the debris in a very critical condition. She has declared brought dead by the hospital where she was rushed," he said.

The son is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Kolkata
Building Collapse

What's Brewing

Does face mask protect me, or just the people around me

Does face mask protect me, or just the people around me

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

 