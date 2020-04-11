West Bengal CM extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30 in the meeting, the same will also be extended in the state till April 30.

“Prime Minister has officially announced that the lockdown will be extended till April 30 in today’s meeting. We have said that in such a situation we don’t want any difference of opinion with the Centre and hence, the lockdown will continue here also till April 30,” said Banerjee.

She was speaking to journalists at the state secretariat following the virtual meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister regarding the lockdown.

Banerjee also said that she has urged the Centre to increase surveillance in the border areas of West Bengal to ensure that no one enters the state during the lockdown.

“Bengal has three borders and we have received information that some are trying to enter into the state. I have said in the meeting to ensure that by no means people can cross the border and enter the state (during lockdown). If Bengal gets into trouble same will happen to the North Eastern states, Bihar and also other states,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to keep international flights suspended till the situation becomes normal.

Refuting a section of media reports which claimed that the state government has specified certain areas as COVID-19 hotspots, Banerjee said that her government has not made any such statements.

“We have said that we are monitoring certain areas. The people in those areas will be asked to be alert and abide by instructions issued by police. We have never specified any particular area and neither are we saying any such thing today,” said Banerjee.

“We have found certain sensitive spot in our mapping and we will ensure that the lockdown is fully enforced in these areas. But that doesn’t mean we will shut down grocery stores, medicine shops in these areas and prevent people from buying essential commodities,” said Banerjee.

She also said that with six new COVID-19 cases, the total number of active positive cases in the state has gone up to 95, adding that some patients have been cured and will be released soon.