West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 11:33 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and wished him good health.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88. He had played a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

"Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," Banerjee tweeted.

