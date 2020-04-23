WB Congress lodges police complaint against Arnab

West Bengal Congress president lodges police complaint against Arnab Goswami

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS,
  Apr 23 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:01 ist

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Thursday lodged a police complaint against journalist Arnab Goswami for his alleged remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mitra lodged the complaint with Entally Police Station in Kolkata.

”The use of derogatory words, insinuations against Smt. Sonia Gandhiji and referring to her in a contemptible and vile manner was only to bring disrepute against her and to insult and to hurt all the citizens of India believing in the secular ideology enshrined in the Constitution of India and followed by the Indian National Congress,” stated Mitra in the complaint.

"The acts and words of the accused have deliberately been made to create a law and order problem across the country while bringing disrepute and insult to Smt Gandhiji,” stated Mitra.

