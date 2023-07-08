West Bengal Panchayat Polls Live: 'Where are the Central forces', asks TMC's Shashi Panja as party claims 3 workers killed

Voting in the West Bengal panchayat polls is under way as violence leading up to this moment has cast a shadow on the process. Even as people line up to exercise their franchise, there have been demands in some areas for central forces to be deployed. Track the latest news updates on West Bengal panchayat polls only with DH!
'Where are the Central forces', asks TMC's Shashi Panja as party claims 3 workers killed
Voting on for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray
Polling began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security for the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which about 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, officials said.
A total of 2.06 lakh candidates are in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in the state, they said.(PTI)
Residents of Nandigram iffy about lack of security, say they're boycotting polls until Central Forces are deployed
Polling going on peacefully in West Midnapore, say voters
3 TMC workers killed, and 2 hurt with gunshots amid poll violence
Amid heavy rainfall voters wait to cast their vote in Basanti of South 24 Parganas
Tradition of political violence continues
West Bengal is the first state in the country to hold panchayat elections with official participation of political parties. The elections were held in June 1978, just a year after the Left Front came to power in the state. Though the CPI(M)-led government contributed significantly towards the development of the state in the first few terms, its 35-year-long reign was not free from political violence. The tradition continues in West Bengal even today, although it is on the wane in several other states, including Bihar.
Watch: People wait to cast their votes in Dinahata
Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire
WB: Voting begins for single phase Panchayat polls in state
Spectre of violent past haunts Nandigram
Nandigram, an area scarred by previous bouts of turmoil, is once again engulfed in fear and apprehension as the ongoing clashes in the run-up to the panchayat polls in West Bengal revived deep-seated traumas among those affected during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007.
Panchayat polls in Bengal: A tale of bullets, blood and ballots
The polling for the panchayat elections will be held across West Bengal on Saturday. But the candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for a panchayat samiti seat in Howrah adjoining Kolkata looks rather relaxed.
