West Bengal Elections Highlights: Modi does Hindu-Muslim every day, how many complaints have been filed against him, asks Mamata
updated: Apr 09 2021, 07:33 ist
The next phase of the election in West Bengal will be held on April 10. The eighth and final phase of voting will be conducted on April 29 in the state.
CPI(M) seeks to hold on to its last bastion in Jadavpur Assembly seat
The voters of the Jadavpur Assembly constituency in the southern suburbs of Kolkata on April 10 will decide the fate of not only the candidates in fray, but also of the CPI(M)’s struggle to regain political relevance by retaining its last bastion in West Bengal.
West Bengal election: TMC faces an uphill task in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar
The polls in the 14 seats in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, which will be held on April 10, in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is going to be a crucial test for both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While the BJP will seek to repeat its success in the two districts in the Lok Sabha seats where it bagged all the two seats, the TMC will seek to retain lost ground.
ED links Mamata's nephew Abhishek to coal mining scam; alleges his family received funds
The ED has alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's family benefited from illicit funds obtained from certain illegal coal mining in the state under a "deep system" of political patronage driven by "well-oiled" machinery.
EC can serve 10 notices: Mamata says she'll continue to oppose dividing voters on religious lines
Asserting that she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters along communal lines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Election Commission may serve 10 showcause notices on her but she won't change her stance.
West Bengal Assembly polls: Take money offered by BJP, vote for TMC, says Abhishek Banerjee
Alleging that the BJP was distributing cash to purchase votes, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asked people to exercise their franchise in favour of his party, after having taken the money being offered by the saffron camp.
West Bengal Elections: Ex-TMC minister Rajib Banerjee fights for political survival in Domjur
The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.
EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Supriyo
Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is trying his luck from the Tollygunge assembly seat, feels Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be barred from campaigning for making "vitriolic and communal" speeches and taking Bengal's political discourse to an "all-time low".
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow disallowed in Kolkata's Behala, workers hold protest
The BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who had recently joined the saffron camp, in Behala area of the city on Thursday, following which a group of party activists held a demonstration in front of a police station.
I am sorry that I allowed Gaddar Mir Zafar (Rajib Banerjee) to file nomination in the last election from this constituency. When he was Irrigation Minister I had received a complaint so I removed him from that post and made him Forest Minister: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Domjur pic.twitter.com/wGNPX7CvRo
It hardly matters even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day: West CM Mamata Banerjee in Damjur pic.twitter.com/QhJvKAE69F
Of states having polls, only Bengal reported violence: Adhir
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that of the four states and one union territory where assembly elections were held, incidents of violence were reported only from WestBengaland the BJP and the TMC are responsible for it.
BJP seeks to change history to suit its agenda: Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP claiming that the party is out to change the history of several places to suit its agenda and will impose a totalitarian regime that will dictate what people should eat and how they should dress.
