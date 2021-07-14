West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till July 30, allows metro services

The West Bengal government has extended Covid restrictions till July 30.
It has allowed Metro Rail services to operate five days a week with 50 per cent seating capacity.
Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 will be allowed at funerals.
All shops and markets may remain open as per usual operational hours, as per the order.
More to follow...
