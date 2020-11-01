West Bengal government writes to Eastern Railways for resuming suburban trains

The West Bengal government has written to Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily observing the Covid-19 regulations.

"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West Bengal Home department said in a tweet.

"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on the observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by state home secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.