West Bengal government writes to Eastern Railways for resuming suburban trains

  • Nov 01 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 00:37 ist
A railway worker disinfects a washroom of Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI

The West Bengal government has written to Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily observing the Covid-19 regulations.

"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West Bengal Home department said in a tweet.

"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on the observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by state home secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.

