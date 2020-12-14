Bengal govt okays daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

West Bengal govt gives go-ahead to daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 14 2020, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 19:22 ist

The Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, an official statement said.

"Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect," a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said.

The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week. 

West Bengal
Delhi
Airlines

