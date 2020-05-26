West Bengal govt issues guidelines for domestic flights

West Bengal government on Tuesday (May 26) issued guidelines for domestic air travel. It stated that all outgoing passengers will have to undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the aircraft. Domestic flights in the state will resume on Thursday.

As for incoming passengers they will have to go through health screening upon arrival. Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go with the advice that they will monitor their health for 14 days.

It also stated that if they develop any symptoms they will immediately inform the local medical officer or call the state call centre for medical attention.

“Samples will be collected for COVID-29 tests from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment,” stated the guidelines.

While passengers with “moderate or severe symptoms” will be admitted and treated at a dedicated COVID-19 health facility those with “mild symptoms” will be instructed to go for either home or institutional isolation.

West Bengal government has made it mandatory for all passengers to submit filled up self-declaration forms at the time of arrival to the state officials.