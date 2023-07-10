Bengal Rural Poll Live: TMC alleges party worker attacked in Tamluk by miscreants with allegiance to BJP

Repolling began at 7 am on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts of West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead. Track updates on West bengal panchayat polls, only with DH!
Trinamool has alleged an attack on Tamluk town president Chanchal Khanra by miscreants with allegiance to the BJP.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to BSF official for increased deployment of forces
Congressleader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to a BSF officialon increased deployment of forces during re-polling in panchayat elections in the state. "During Panchayet Election on 8th July 2023, 19 people have killed, many othersare hospitalized and hundreds were injured by goons/ members/ supporters of rulingparty. Please deploy adequate forces under your command with proper directive to prevent recurrence similar occurrence on re- polling date on 10.07.2023,"Chowdhury wrote.
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri amid rainfall
We have enough forces deployed today, says SDPO outside South 24 Parganas polling booth
Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das said, "There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two officers with me... We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up. Polling has already started..."
Bengal panchayat elections: Repolling begins in 696 booths across 19 districts
Repolling began at 7 am on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts of West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections wasdeclared voidamid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead, officials said.
The repolling will be held till 5 pm amid tight security with four central forces personnel deployed in each of those booths, besides state police, they said.
Read more
Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district