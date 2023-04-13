West Bengal Raj Bhavan to open its gates for common people on 'Poila Boisakh'

The West Bengal Raj Bhavan for the first time will be celebrating 'Poila Boishakh' (Bengali New Year) on Saturday when it will also open its gates to the common people, a senior official said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose has already given his officers directions to initiate 'arrangements' for 'Poila Baisakh', when common people will be allowed a 'Heritage Walk' through the Raj Bhavan, which will be known as 'Jan Raj Bhavan', he said.

During 'Poila Baishakh' celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also be present, the officer said.

"On Saturday, the Raj Bhavan will be celebrating 'Poila Baishakh', Bengali New Year at a gala event. The CM may also be present at the programme, but it is yet to be confirmed. It will be on that day, the Raj Bhavan gates will be opened to the common people. Raj Bhavan will be known as Jan Raj Bhavan from that day," the official told PTI.

On that day, various aspects of Bengali culture will be showcased at the programme at the Raj Bhavan. There will be a discussion on Bengali language, he said.

Talking about the 'Heritage Walk' at the 'Jan Raj Bhavan', the official said that common people will be able to walk through the heritage building, built by the Britishers in 1803, witnessing various rare things.

"We are yet to finalise what will be shown to the common people and what not to show. However, people will not be allowed to enter some areas of the Jan Raj Bhavan for security reasons," he said.

As of now, visitors will be allowed to go around the swimming pool, suspension bridge, library, garden inside the Raj Bhavan, the bureaucrat said.

The governor during the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the city, had announced the Raj Bhavan will be thrown open to the general people.

He had handed over a 'symbolic key' to the President.

The key signified the concept of 'Jan Raj Bhavan' in place of Raj Bhavan being an exclusive seat of power as conceived by the colonialists.