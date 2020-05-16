West Bengal sees 115 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

With 115 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 2,575 on Saturday (May 16). Currently, there are 1452 active cases in the state.

The death toll directly due to the virus also rose to 160 with seven deaths in the last 24 hours. So far 72 patients have died due to comorbidities in the state.

As of now, 892 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection out of which 63 were discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the discharge rate in the state to 34.63%.

Testing has been ramped up in the state. In the last 24 hours, 7745 samples were tested. Over-all, the government has conducted 77,288 COVID-19 sample tests in West Bengal.