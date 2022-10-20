West Bengal teacher recruitment: Supreme Court dismisses TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's plea against ED arrest

Bengal teacher hiring: SC junks arrested TMC MLA's plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 16:11 ist
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya being produced at court by ED officials. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath refused to interfere with the ED arrest and junked the plea filed by Bhattacharya.

"The application is dismissed," the bench said.

Read | No recruitment happens in Bengal without paying money, observes Calcutta HC

The ED had arrested Bhattacharya on October 11 after night-long questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.

Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation. He is the MLA from the Palashipara assembly constituency in the Nadia district.

