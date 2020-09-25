West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari tests positive for Covid-19

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has tested positive for Covid-19. Health Department sources said that the Minister had mild symptoms and was under home isolation.

Adhikari, an MLA from Nandigram and East Medinipur district is the fourth Minister from Bengal to be infected by the virus. Earlier Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, and Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Textile Swapan Debnath had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources Adhikar’s mother also tested positive for the infection and had been hospitalized. Earlier his brother tested positive for Covid-19.