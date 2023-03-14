1 dead as massive fire engulfs Mumbai slums

At least one person was killed and hundreds rendered homeless when a massive fire engulfed the Anandnagar slums in the Appapada area of Malad western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

The fire fighting and cooling operations were under way in the locality at Malad East.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police have confirmed one death.

Around 800 to 1,000 hutments were affected by the fire.

Top officials are camping at the site supervising the rescue and relief operations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Eyewitnesses said that they heard cooking gas cylinders explode as the fire spread.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the locality in the evening.

Arrangements are being made so that the affected people are provided food and shelter.

This is the second incident of fire during the day.

Earlier in the day, a furniture market was gutted at Ghas Compound at Jogeshwari West. However, there are no reports of casualties.