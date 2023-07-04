10 crushed to death after truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra

At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured when a truck lost control and rammed into a hotel near the Palasner village in Shirpur tehsil of Dhule district along the Mumbai-Agra Highway on Tuesday.

The truck arriving from Madhya Pradesh was entering Maharashtra.

The brakes of the truck failed resulting in the mishap, reports said.

Top district and police officials have rushed to the spot.

At least 10 to 12 others were injured in the accident.

More details are awaited....