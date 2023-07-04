10 crushed to death after truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra

At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured when a truck lost control and rammed into a hotel near the Palasner village in Shirpur tehsil of Dhule district along the Mumbai-Agra Highway on Tuesday.
The truck arriving from Madhya Pradesh was entering Maharashtra.
Also Read | Constable pulls over to check on parked car, mowed down by drunk motorist in Bengaluru
The brakes of the truck failed resulting in the mishap, reports said.
Top district and police officials have rushed to the spot.
At least 10 to 12 others were injured in the accident.
More details are awaited....
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean
Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll