10 dead, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

  Nov 18 2020
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 11:31 ist
At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Waghodia circle near the city around 2.45 am when the victims were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Karanraj Vaghela said.

"At least 10 persons, including five women, died in the accident. The mini-truck, carrying around 25 people, rammed into a truck trailer from behind," Vadodara Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said.

The injured persons were rushed to a civil hospital, Vaghela said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Rupani tweeted.

The victims, all from Varachha area of Surat city, were heading towards Pavagadh, a famous religious place in Panchmahal located near Vadodara, Vaghela said.

Some families from Varachha in Surat had hired the mini-truck to visit temples at Pavagadh, Vadtal and Dakor (in Kheda), he said.

An investigation was underway to find out the cause of the accident, he said.

