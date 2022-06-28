10 dead, many injured as building collapses in Mumbai

Ten persons died while several were injured after a four-storeyed house collapsed in Naik Nagar near the State Transport bus depot in Kurla East area of Mumbai as rains continued in the coastal Konkan belt.
The entire building, a ground-plus-three floor structure, caved in around midnight, according to the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force, BMC, and Mumbai Fire Brigade are at the site conducting rescue and relief operations.
Around a dozen people who were rescued were taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion.
Nine of those rescued were treated and discharged, according to the Disaster Management Unit of BMC.
Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, visited the site to oversee the rescue operations.
