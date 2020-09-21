10 killed, 25 feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

At least ten persons were killed when a three-stoeyed building collapsed at Bhiwandi in Thane district in the wee hours of Monday.

The three-storey Patel Compound collapsed at 3.45 am.

Teams of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force have reached the site.

At least 20 persons have been rescued. Around 25 are feared trapped. 25 families were staying in the building

The building is situated in Narpoli area. Narrow lanes and bylanes lead make it difficult for JCB machines to be taken to the site.

More details are awaited.