10 killed in bus-truck collision on Nashik-Ahmednagar highway in Maharashtra

At least ten persons including seven women were killed in an accident involving a bus and a truck on the Nashik-Shirdi road of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

Several others who were injured in the accident have been shifted to local hospitals for treatment.

According to reports reaching here, the bus started from Ambernath-Badlapur twin town in Thane district and was on way to the pilgrimage town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a probe into the accident.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while the government would bear the expenses of treatment of the injured.

Around 45 to 50 passengers were there in the bus when the accident took place around 5.30 am along the Nashik-Ahmednagar district border.

According to eye-witnesses the bus and the truck were badly mangled after the accident.