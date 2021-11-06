10 killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Ten persons were killed after a fire broke out at the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the ICU unit of the hospital, according to initial reports.

Fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were carried out.

The district collector said that 17 persons were there in ICU when the fire broke out. He added that initial reports suggested that the fire started due to a short circuit.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded an in-depth inquiry into the incident. "Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik said, "The ICU was new, whether fire audit was done or not is being ascertained."

There would be a probe into the incident, he added.

