10 dead in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

10 killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Initial reports suggested that the fire started due to a short circuit

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 14:07 ist
Screengrab of video. Credit: Twitter/@kumarsubodh_

Ten persons were killed after a fire broke out at the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the ICU unit of the hospital, according to initial reports. 

Fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were carried out.  

The district collector said that 17 persons were there in ICU when the fire broke out. He added that initial reports suggested that the fire started due to a short circuit. 

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded an in-depth inquiry into the incident. "Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!" he tweeted. 

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik said, "The ICU was new, whether fire audit was done or not is being ascertained."

There would be a probe into the incident, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Ahmednagar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 