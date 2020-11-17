10 Nepali nationals held for gambling in Maharashtra's Palghar

Police have arrested 10 people, all Nepali nationals, after a raid on a gambling den in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises on Sunday night and nabbed the 10 people, in the age group of 22 to 38 years, for allegedly being involved in gambling, police spokesman Sachin Navadkar said.
A case was registered against them under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo
'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend
What you need to know about US election, disinformation
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience