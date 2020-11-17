10 Nepali nationals held for gambling in Palghar

10 Nepali nationals held for gambling in Maharashtra's Palghar

A case was registered against them under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act

Police have arrested 10 people, all Nepali nationals, after a raid on a gambling den in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises on Sunday night and nabbed the 10 people, in the age group of 22 to 38 years, for allegedly being involved in gambling, police spokesman Sachin Navadkar said.

A case was registered against them under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he said. 

