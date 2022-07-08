10 new Maharashtra Council members to take oath today

10 new Maharashtra Council members to take oath on July 8

The new members of the Upper House were elected from the Legislative Assembly quota for which MLAs constituted the electoral college

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 08 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 08:08 ist

The ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take oath on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The new members of the Upper House were elected from the Legislative Assembly quota for which MLAs constituted the electoral college.

The biennial election was held on June 20. The new MLCs - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Eknath Khadse (NCP), Sachin Ahir, Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) - will take oath at around 12 noon, the official added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 