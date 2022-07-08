10 new Maharashtra Council members to take oath on July 8

The ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take oath on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The new members of the Upper House were elected from the Legislative Assembly quota for which MLAs constituted the electoral college.

The biennial election was held on June 20. The new MLCs - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Eknath Khadse (NCP), Sachin Ahir, Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) - will take oath at around 12 noon, the official added.