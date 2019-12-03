10 patients fall ill post antibiotic injections

Ten patients, including eight women, developed various health complications after they were administered an antibiotic medicine at a hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the government-run Chhaya Hospital in Ambernath town on Monday.

Soon after the being given the antibiotic in the form of injections, the patients complained of nausea, giddiness, vomiting and headache, Ambernath Municipal Council president Manisha Walekar said.

The medicine given to the patients had a shelf life up to 2021, said Walekar, who rushed to the hospital after getting information about the incident.

"Samples of the medicine have been sent for an examination. After getting the result, we would be able to say what caused the complications," she said.

A doctor at the hospital said the patients were administered injections of 'Monocef', having mixture of a liquid and a powder, following which they developed the health problems.