10-year-old boy ends life after grandparents refuse to buy him new chappals, say police

Boy ends life after grandparents deny him new footwear

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Feb 14 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 11:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 10-year-old boy from Maharashtra’s Beed district allegedly killed himself after his grandparents refused to buy him new footwear, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Monday, he said.

The child lived with his maternal grandparents, while his parents, both farm labourers, are the residents of a neighbouring village, said the official. On Monday, the boy asked for a new pair of chappals but his grandparents did not agree to his demand. He then told them that he was going to his parents’ home, said the official from Dinrud police station in the district.

On his way to his parents’ village, the boy hanged himself from a tree with a saree, said the official citing primary investigation.

A probe is under way, he added.

Maharashtra
India News
Beed

