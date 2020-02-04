10-year-old girl abducted, raped in Rajasthan

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in Rajasthan's Churu district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Rajgarh police station area in Churu on Monday night and a first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against the accused, Akbar Khan, who is a neighbour of the minor, they said.

"We have detained the accused and he will be arrested after the victim records her statement. The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital," Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam told PTI.

The girl had left for the market on Monday night and did not return home after 20-25 minutes. Her mother was at home while the father had gone out for some work when the alleged incident took place, the police said.

The family started a search for the girl and found her at a secluded place, according to the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.