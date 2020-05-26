1,002 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths reported in Mumbai

With 1,002 new patients detected on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 32,791 and death toll reached 1,065 with 39 deaths, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On the other hand, 410 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the city to 8,814.

866 new suspected patients have been admitted to various hospitals, the BMC release added.

"Out of 39 patients who died due to coronavirus, 25 patients had comorbidities," it added.

The civic body has conducted over 1.74 lakh COVID-19 tests at 20 labs, 13 of them private, and of those only 18 per cent came out positive for virus.

The first coronavirus positive case was found in Mumbai on March 11 and first death due to pandemic was reported on March 17.

The BMC has sealed 2,826 buildings and set up 686 containment zones in slums and chawls, the release said.

Over 16,000 high-risk and over 52,000 low-risk contacts have been admitted to various COVID-19 facilities created in the city, the BMC added.