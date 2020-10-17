10,259 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 250 deaths

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official.

The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.

A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606.

There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities.

Pune city added 417 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888.

The state has so far conducted 80,69,100 tests.

Out of 250 deaths reported on Saturday, 152 took place in the last 48 hours, while 47 deaths had taken place in the past one week.

Another 51 deaths had taken place more than a week ago, the health official said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,410 new cases, raising its total case count to 5,50,249. A total of 17,234 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,08,351 and death toll at 9,176, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,12,921 and death toll at 4,088, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,04,924 cases and 3,473 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 58,623 and death count at 1,494.

Latur division has reported 65,218 cases until now and 1,876 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 49,105 cases while 1,162 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,34,967 infections and 3,293 fatalities so far, the official informed.

1,963 Covid-19 patients from outside Maharashtra received treatment in the state and 169 such patients have died so far, he said.

A total of 23,95,552 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 23,749 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,86,321, new cases: 10,259, death toll: 41,965, discharged: 13,58,606, active cases: 1,85,270, people tested so far: 80,69,100.