103-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar beats Covid-19

A 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from Covid-19 despite being in the vulnerable age group, officials said on Sunday.
Shamrao Ingle, a native of the Virendra Nagar area here, was admitted to a rural Covid-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.
He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release.
According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.
He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.
Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.
The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 Covid-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.
