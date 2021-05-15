11 rescued after building slabs collapse in Thane

11 rescued, five feared trapped after building slabs collapse in Thane

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs, trapping people in the process

  • May 15 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 18:12 ist
At least 11 people were rescued and five are feared trapped after slabs of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in a ground-plus four-storey residential building in camp no 1 around 1.40 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs, trapping people in the process, he said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents, who were taken to a local hospital for first aid, the official said.

A team from the Thane Disaster Response Force is at the scene to help firemen remove the debris and rescue five others who are trapped, he added.

