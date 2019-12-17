11-year-old Jaipur Serial Blasts' judgement on Dec 18

Around eleven years later on Wednesday, the judgement will be pronounced of the 2008 Jaipur serial blast matter by a special court in Jaipur. The blast had killed 70 people and left 170 injured.

The trial has been completed in the court with arguments from the defense as well as the prosecution had come to an end recently. During the trial, the prosecution has submitted the statements one a thousand witnesses who eye witness to the account. The Rajasthan High Court had set up a special court for the trial in the blast cases in the Bani Park area, where the case was being heard about five days a week.

On May 13, eight serial bomb blasts rocked the Pink City. The eight bomb blasts took place one after another and most of them were close to the worship places in old Jaipur city (walled city). The blasts killed 70 people and injured more than 170.

It was May 13 (Tuesday), 2008, when the first blast burst at Manak Chowk, followed by Chandpole Hanuman temple, Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple, Johri Bazar, Badi Chaupar, Choti Chaupar, Tripolia, Sargasuli. Moreover, two of the blasts took place next to the Police station at Manak Chowk and Kotwali police thana. All these places where blasts erupted on the fateful night in the old city amidst the rush over between 7:10 PM to 7:30 PM.

Three accused still absconding

The responsibility of these blasts was owned up by the Indian Mujahideen whose 11 members were involved in the barbaric act. The Special Operation Group and Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad who investigated the case had filed a charge sheet against the five accused who were arrested named Shahbaz Hussain, Mohammed Saif, Sarvar Azami, Saif-ur-Rahman and Salman.

While two of the accused were killed in Batla encounter in Delhi. Last year Delhi police arrested one more accused Ariz Khan alias Junaid. Out of the 11 accused, three are still absconding.

As many as eight FIRs were registered in the matter four in Kotawali police station and four in Manak Chowk Police station in the Jaipur old city.